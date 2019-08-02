Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Tobam Decreased Its Stake; As Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Private Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Tobam decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 73,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 52,133 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 125,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 2.75M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,866 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.34 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 337 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Advisors Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 47,286 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,014 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 165,500 shares. Scout Invs Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak reported 3,575 shares stake. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,510 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 9,702 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 72,322 are held by Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mirae Asset Glob reported 37,358 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Palouse Capital Inc has 1.17% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico (NYSE:AEM) by 47,372 shares to 668,720 shares, valued at $29.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 444,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.27 million for 13.67 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,259 shares to 133,212 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,845 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tower Rech (Trc) holds 8,564 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 23,573 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0.1% or 65,275 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 686,149 shares. Hap Trading Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 89,700 shares. Ima Wealth reported 103 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 19,876 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 107,386 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 909,241 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd has 10,158 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.