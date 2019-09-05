Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Decreased Position; Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $1.31 Million; Share Price Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 362,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 7.08 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc analyzed 11,442 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 2.86M shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 866 shares. City invested in 0% or 20 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 0% or 154 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 196,335 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 94,477 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 12,834 shares. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 401,149 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. U S Glob Investors Inc accumulated 16,520 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cibc Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 137,764 shares. 1.63M are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 73 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 105,910 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 11,722 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire" on August 08, 2019

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.91 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,378 shares to 205,623 shares, valued at $32.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,270 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited holds 239,881 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 34,529 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department accumulated 0.02% or 3,423 shares. Montecito Bancshares And Trust owns 6,954 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 637,419 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,080 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp stated it has 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 11,700 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.02% or 59,337 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 1.94 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 47,286 were accumulated by Cap Mgmt Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 61,963 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 62,311 shares. Davenport & Communications Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hexavest invested in 677,952 shares or 0.6% of the stock.