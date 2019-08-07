Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Has Increased Position by $465,888 as Shares Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Upped Position by $12.16 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 91,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 85,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 2.76 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 229,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.61 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 19.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bankshares And Trust stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). L & S accumulated 140,264 shares. Hwg Hldgs Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howe And Rusling reported 8,505 shares. Vigilant Management Llc accumulated 18,238 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Llc accumulated 0.22% or 12,130 shares. 20,008 were reported by Crossvault Mngmt Limited Co. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability owns 45,568 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp holds 805,248 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 23.65M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Creative Planning has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barry Investment Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 325,498 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,484 shares. 37.17 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 16,916 shares to 42,171 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,642 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

