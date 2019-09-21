Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Stake in Wabash Natl (WNC) as Stock Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 75,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% . The institutional investor held 272,800 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 197,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 935,830 shares traded or 109.81% up from the average. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 45.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 164,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 199,391 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55M, down from 363,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,520 shares to 23,937 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Tyson Foods Gained 17% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabash National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabash National Corporation to Divest Aviation and Truck Equipment Business to AFI Partners – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabash National Corporation Announces Board of Directors Appointment – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabash National (WNC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

