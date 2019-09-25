Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Markel Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Weber Alan W Holding in Dana (DAN) Has Increased by $589,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 801,993 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99M, up from 770,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 167,160 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; TOTAL DEAL VALUE $3.5B; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Portion of Bid for GKN’s Automotive Unit; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value

Markel Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 311,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.11 million, up from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 421,143 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Gru owns 0.54% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 2.56M shares. Art Advisors Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 32,990 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 37,175 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 247,384 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 174,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 924,672 are owned by Ameriprise. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 221,397 were reported by Service Automobile Association. Voya Investment Mngmt owns 1.52 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.04% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 4.65 million shares. 4.71M are owned by State Street. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 361,352 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 3.92 million shares.

