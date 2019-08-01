Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $26.74 Million; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Upped by $12.34 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $152.54. About 1.81 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 387,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.99 million, up from 6.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 468,942 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23,509 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $400.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

