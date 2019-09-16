Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Boosted Holding by $3.62 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Hamel Associates Raised Position by $423,200 as Stock Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 1.51M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 693.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 45,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 51,777 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 6,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 1.60 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Triplet therapy with Amgen’s Kyprolis extends progression-free survival in MM study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

