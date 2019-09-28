Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $120.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Ducommun (DCO) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 377.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.09 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.58M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (DCO) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 15,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 580,115 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.15M, down from 595,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 40,390 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 35,400 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) by 102,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN).

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.03M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

