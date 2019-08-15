Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Cut Its Stake; As Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Stock Price Rose, Brookside Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 602,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.42 million shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 16,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 38,705 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 55,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 1.91 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mgmt Company Lc has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,226 shares. Haverford Finance Svcs reported 32,664 shares. 6,857 were reported by D L Carlson Group Inc Inc. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.48% or 4.62M shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc accumulated 3,953 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,831 shares. M Secs holds 0.81% or 22,079 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,667 shares. 4,658 are held by Livingston Group Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schulhoff And Co reported 0.98% stake. Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lincluden Mngmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barbara Oil Communications accumulated 1.51% or 16,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited holds 4.28 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 17,066 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.06% or 94,658 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr invested in 0.01% or 48,370 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Liability Com holds 164,492 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,077 shares. Goodman Finance Corp reported 106,127 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 8,175 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 52,301 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Andra Ap reported 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,209 shares. 1,517 are owned by Amica Retiree. Hollencrest Cap Management reported 18,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 398,446 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 139,687 shares to 173,453 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 81,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

