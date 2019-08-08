Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Has Boosted Holding by $3.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Torray Position in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) Has Raised by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 49,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 495,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41 million, up from 446,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 2.76M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel

Torray Llc increased its stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 111,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Tech Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 776,933 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,028 shares to 162,442 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000G (IWF).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 16,895 shares to 48,706 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 45,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,540 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

