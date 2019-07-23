Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.08 Million; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Position in Grainger W W (GWW) Has Increased by $75.89 Million as Stock Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 15,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,253 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 80,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 1.10M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 252,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.41M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $269.42. About 487,201 shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 146,072 shares to 6.70 million shares, valued at $488.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% or 71,608 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern reported 5,016 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.14% or 128,147 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 156,759 shares stake. Cwm Llc holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,078 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% stake. Citadel Lc has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,392 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,888 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 2.26% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 814,846 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 4,242 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 8,576 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 5.88M shares. Hills State Bank Tru accumulated 0.23% or 2,836 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One accumulated 181,084 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.49% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Corecommodity Ltd Co has invested 1.53% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 13,182 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company reported 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Symons Management holds 2.56% or 85,532 shares in its portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.1% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1.09 million shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 12,909 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 4,787 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 110,026 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. International Gp stated it has 333,624 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co reported 95,700 shares. Pitcairn holds 28,055 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,621 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

