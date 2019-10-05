Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Post Hldgs (POST) Holder Freshford Capital Management Boosted Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 3.31 million shares traded or 29.22% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical POST News; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “AT&T’s stock soars after activist investors outlines plan to boost shares by over 65% – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019, also Washingtonpost.com with their article: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings Active Nutrition Business to be Named BellRing Brands; BellRing Brands Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo names new CEO after long search – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “A crazy last 24 hours has put the market inches away from a record: Here’s what happened – CNBC” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,550 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $607.37 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tyson Foods Invests in Plant-Based â€˜Shrimpâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Could a tiny legume play a big role in the world’s future food needs? – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. – TSN – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.