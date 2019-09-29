Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $120.67 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raised by $1.91 Million Its Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 1,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 233,136 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.47 million, up from 232,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 377.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.09 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.38M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 300,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collier Creek Holdings by 91,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.08% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 24,215 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 3,713 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt holds 1.84% or 121,255 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 240 shares. Choate Invest Advisors holds 5,180 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests Incorporated holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 199,391 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 51,777 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Newfocus Financial Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 20,577 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 739,102 shares. Delphi Ma owns 19,023 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company accumulated 1.89 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.04% or 8,456 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 12,075 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 65,349 shares to 890,687 shares, valued at $449.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 115,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).