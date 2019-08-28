Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Cut by $33.01 Million Its Holding; As Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Value Declined, Barry Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 478,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 19,425 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 497,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 1.87M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 248,062 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,663 shares to 671,783 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,773 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

