Tyson Foods (TSN) Position Raised by Pitcairn Company; Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Declined While Allen Investment Management Has Raised Position by $21.22 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 544,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.10 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.78M, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 4.53M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 28,055 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 19,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.09. About 931,931 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State accumulated 170,045 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,152 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has 7,060 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt has 60,057 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc holds 65,836 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Weik Cap Mngmt reported 136,048 shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 11,200 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.48 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Carderock Capital Management Inc accumulated 122,465 shares or 2% of the stock. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 29,436 shares. Regent Investment Llc invested in 0.79% or 59,051 shares. North has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 294,632 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 158,782 shares to 15,539 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 84,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,220 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,798 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Smith Moore And Commerce stated it has 6,323 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amarillo Financial Bank holds 0.21% or 7,650 shares. The Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.3% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Personal Fin has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 947 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 1.06 million shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gyroscope Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 12,008 shares. Washington Trust Bank has 0.03% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 2,394 shares. Moreover, Hartford Investment Com has 0.23% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 116,383 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd owns 8,440 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 215,201 shares stake. Adirondack Rech And Management Inc stated it has 8,638 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.1% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 38,231 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Company accumulated 0.2% or 52,000 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,945 shares to 22,437 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR) by 59,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,632 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

