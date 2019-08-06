Tyson Foods (TSN) Position Lifted by Strategic Global Advisors Llc; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Aldebaran Financial Has Lifted by $1.14 Million Its Stake

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 7.06M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 60.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 15,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,601 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 25,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.82B market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 9.30M shares traded or 218.08% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 19,000 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.07% or 108,814 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 0% or 7,694 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd reported 11,700 shares stake. Paragon Cap Management Limited holds 5,113 shares. Zebra Mgmt stated it has 21,483 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited reported 12,192 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 398,446 shares. Raymond James Finance Services owns 48,370 shares. Everence Capital Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 1.32M shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated owns 6,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 38,223 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Tyson Foods to Webcast Investor Day NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire" on June 06, 2019

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 24,616 shares to 3,234 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 31,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares to 28,237 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,668 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha" on August 02, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 263,718 shares. Iberiabank Corporation, a Louisiana-based fund reported 5,068 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 3.98 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 22,705 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested in 0.48% or 23,169 shares. Ranger Management LP owns 76 shares. Northern holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 4.70M shares. Magnetar Financial Lc reported 134,513 shares. Natixis has 533,533 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 10,150 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 6,252 shares. Capital Guardian accumulated 180 shares.