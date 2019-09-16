Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose While Wilsey Asset Management Cut Its Position by $341,438; Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Its Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Holding by $2.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 494,311 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 82,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The hedge fund held 292,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, up from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 29,535 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Insurance Holdings Announces New $40 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Universal Insurance Holdings names new CEO – South Florida Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $940,223 activity. Shares for $266,117 were bought by Donaghy Stephen on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold UVE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.22 million shares or 3.52% less from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications stated it has 39,464 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,439 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Management Rech Company has 0.14% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 13,120 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). 65,143 were reported by Prudential. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 12,649 shares. Frontier Investment Management reported 133,200 shares stake. Invesco invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). 76,594 are held by Schroder Investment Mngmt. The Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Geode Capital Management Lc owns 421,711 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate accumulated 28,861 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0% or 43 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 4.54M shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 272,717 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 729,740 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 739,102 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 44,423 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0.06% or 117,700 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 18,950 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.19% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 50,256 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 8,456 shares. Old Natl State Bank In owns 6,166 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.