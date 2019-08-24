Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $4.97 Million; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Sectoral Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by 354.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 558,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 715,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, up from 157,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 182,657 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93 million, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 2.19 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticl (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15,946 shares to 20,271 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmac Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,321 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,626 shares to 189,246 shares, valued at $44.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Lc has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 2,388 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 7,682 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 52,301 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.07% or 251,718 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 606,537 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.19M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 54,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 150 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 67 shares. Conning has 6,412 shares.