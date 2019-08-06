Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Valuation Rose While Principal Financial Group Boosted Stake; American Tower New (AMT) Position Held by Altfest L J & Company Inc

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 378,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.15 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 3.09 million shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 469.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 37,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 45,031 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 7,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $216.08. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 9,155 shares to 383,328 shares, valued at $49.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 42,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,663 shares, and cut its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,085 shares to 10,651 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 11,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,178 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

