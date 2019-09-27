Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Valuation Rose While Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Position by $3.20 Million; Highline Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) as Market Valuation Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15M, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 710,721 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMERCIAL METALS CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 10/04/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Mar Rev NT$736.7M Vs NT$836.7M; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 40,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 45,118 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, down from 85,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 1.05M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79,000 shares to 567,100 shares, valued at $64.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 80,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 245,471 shares to 252,046 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 427,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.39 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.