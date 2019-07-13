Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Valuation Rose While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Holding; Scopia Capital Management LP Holding in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Raised by $17.73 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 199,582 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.56 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 1.14M shares to 6.89 million shares, valued at $254.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39,669 shares to 365,417 shares, valued at $41.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

