Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding Has Raised by Midas Management Corp; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Palouse Capital Management Lowered Stake by $3.25 Million as Stock Price Rose

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 47.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.50 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 12.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,582 shares to 80,190 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

