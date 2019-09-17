Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Cut Holding as Stock Rose; Sterling Capital Management Upped Its Azz (AZZ) Holding by $762,726

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 16,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 70,800 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, up from 54,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 33,614 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Sees Filing Amended Reports ‘As Soon As Reasonably Practicable; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – AZZ – FINANCIAL REPORTS IN CO’S QTRLY REPORTS FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 & AUG 31, 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON DUE TO ACCOUNTING ERROR; 24/04/2018 – AZZ Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 13 Days; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 30/04/2018 – AZZ: NEEDS ADDED TIME ON RESTATEMENT OF FY17 10-K, 1H18 10-QS; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.73; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Restatements Resulted From a Correction to the Acctg Method Historically Used by the Co to Record Rev for Certain Contracts Within Its Energy Segment

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37 million for 13.37 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

