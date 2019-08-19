Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $968,070; As Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Stock Rose, Holder Baxter Bros Upped Holding

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 2.73 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $20.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1198.45. About 1.19 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T by 12,318 shares to 259,284 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported.