Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Raised Stake by $747,408 as Market Value Rose; Glynn Capital Management Maintains Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 5.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 1.81 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,209 shares to 134,882 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,974 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust invested in 2,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank & Tru Company has 2,700 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 19,425 shares. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division accumulated 7,845 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 97,818 shares. Moreover, Brookmont Capital Management has 0.44% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 72,682 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 62,311 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 423,306 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 7,694 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0.53% or 1.54M shares. Foster Motley has invested 0.19% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Piedmont Advsrs reported 4,787 shares. owns 1.52% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 18,605 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Ltd reported 548,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests stated it has 221,612 shares. First Fincl In has 95 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 1,490 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Sun Life Financial holds 0.06% or 742 shares. 14,087 are owned by Counselors. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 170,000 shares. Stonebridge Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,617 are owned by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.07M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Maryland Capital invested in 0.06% or 1,412 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.58M shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability holds 8,828 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap Management Llc accumulated 1.08 million shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares to 199,667 shares, valued at $49.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,700 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..