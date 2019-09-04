Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Raised Holding by $983,117 as Share Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Position Maintained by Steadfast Capital Management Lp

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 77.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 16,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.75% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 6.68 million shares traded or 146.31% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.21M shares to 12.71M shares, valued at $365.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 637,258 shares. Augustine Asset has 3.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 32,877 shares stake. Sageworth Trust Communication reported 1,827 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 163,802 shares. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 0.4% or 1.15M shares. The New York-based F&V Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Birinyi Assoc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,000 shares. First Amer State Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,764 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Com has 1.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 110,657 shares. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And Tru owns 7,305 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 28,628 shares stake. M&R Mngmt Inc stated it has 47,235 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc invested in 4,743 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Intact Mngmt owns 27,600 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated holds 3,594 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0.04% or 7,845 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Fca Tx holds 0.57% or 21,128 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gam Holding Ag has 38,231 shares. Financial Bank Of The West owns 54,489 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 47,946 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 30,595 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Aviva Public Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

