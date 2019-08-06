Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; As Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 150,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 769,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.97M, down from 920,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 7.35 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,357 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.82B market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 9.30 million shares traded or 218.08% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,324 shares to 35,224 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 401,299 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $30.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.