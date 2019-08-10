Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Denali Advisors Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose; Alliant (LNT) Stock Price Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $545,153

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 539,835 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 225,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, down from 239,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 50,900 shares to 211,600 shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc..

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Investor Day NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Beyond Meat: Let the Dumping Begin – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 13,182 shares. Natixis invested in 1.13 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Regions Finance Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 95,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.38% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Victory Cap Inc owns 115,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 863,044 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Scout Investments stated it has 0.15% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 85,136 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 181,084 shares stake. Moors And Cabot reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Greenleaf Trust has 2,972 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Miller Howard Invs holds 0.04% or 27,631 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,500 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 502 shares. First Personal Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 95,278 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 11,620 shares. United Fire Group has invested 1.4% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 0.04% or 800 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 292,812 shares. 2.53M are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

