Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $4.97 Million; Botty Investors Cut Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) as Share Value Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93M, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 2.93M shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 434,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation reported 2.35M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 21,371 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 29,443 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Paradigm Mngmt Inc New York owns 41,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Brothers Harriman Com accumulated 0.03% or 124,896 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Liability Company accumulated 67,750 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 7,861 shares. North Star, a Illinois-based fund reported 400 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1.11M shares. Century Cos reported 11,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.56 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $660.62M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 684,904 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,835 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 98,364 shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership invested in 4.32% or 4.18M shares. Newfocus Gp holds 19,337 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 0.03% or 20,272 shares. 24,615 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Stephens Ar accumulated 50,407 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prudential owns 0.3% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 2.57M shares. Horrell reported 31,468 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc owns 863,044 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions Finance invested in 15,212 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Com reported 164,492 shares. M&R Inc owns 150 shares. 53 are held by First Interstate Fincl Bank.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,753 shares to 174,353 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 349,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

