Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Blb&B Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.10M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470.15 million, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 1.87M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 10,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 30,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 1.27 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits

