Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Stake; Holder Steinberg Asset Management Upped Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 1.71 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 994,761 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 399,423 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 3,186 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 13.84M shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd has 30,988 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,192 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.3% or 2.57M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 228,294 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Management Lp owns 25,108 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 2,945 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&R Mgmt Inc reported 150 shares. 239,881 were reported by Dsam (London) Ltd. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 648,320 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 11,033 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division invested in 0% or 441 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.02 million shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $76.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 192,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,075 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,741 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. First Allied Advisory Service owns 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 13,710 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 27,479 shares. Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 337,979 shares. Nordea Investment reported 4,208 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited invested in 0.03% or 64,273 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 5,000 shares. Invest House Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 48,190 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 216,273 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 25,650 are held by Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 69,116 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 11,190 shares. Axa stated it has 159,029 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 2.43M shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 8,315 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,808 shares to 3,271 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,056 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).