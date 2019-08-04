Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Trades at $79.76 After Triangle; Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)’s Sentiment Is 1

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 14 decreased and sold their equity positions in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.83 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) formed triangle with $73.38 target or 8.00% below today’s $79.76 share price. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has $29.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 2.95 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $581.30 million. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 29,543 shares traded. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund for 40,750 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 37,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 12,625 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,077 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $87.25’s average target is 9.39% above currents $79.76 stock price. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) rating on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $90 target.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28 million for 13.56 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.