Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Touches $91.01 High on Aug, 22; Barr E S & Co Increased Its Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) Position

The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $98.29 target or 8.00% above today’s $91.01 share price. This indicates more upside for the $33.19B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $98.29 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.66B more. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 378,768 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery

Barr E S & Co increased Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co acquired 5,865 shares as Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL)’s stock declined 0.95%. The Barr E S & Co holds 83,542 shares with $11.70 million value, up from 77,677 last quarter. Diamond Hill Invt Cl A now has $439.85 million valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.07. About 3,055 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 2.46% above currents $91.01 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Conference Presentation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Beyond Meat Headed for a Big Correction? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.19 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

