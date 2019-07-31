Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) At $81.33 Forms Top; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Last Week

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) formed multiple top with $83.77 target or 3.00% above today’s $81.33 share price. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has $29.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 1.50 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%

Among 2 analysts covering Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Whitecap Resources has $9 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $8.25’s average target is 100.73% above currents $4.11 stock price. Whitecap Resources had 2 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. See Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Tyson Foods, Inc. shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Burney reported 155,680 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 87,121 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 2.00M shares. Fmr Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.41 million shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 1.06 million were reported by Swiss Bankshares. 805,602 are held by Columbus Hill Cap Management Lp. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.11% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 56,374 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.75% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 133,884 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $87.25’s average target is 7.28% above currents $81.33 stock price. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.27M for 13.83 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Whitecap Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The Company’s principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Southwest Saskatchewan, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, and West Central Saskatchewan. It has a 97.86 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 4,260 net wells.

The stock increased 3.49% or $0.1385 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 3.48 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.