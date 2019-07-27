Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) At $80.98 Forms Top; Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF) Sentiment Is 1.5

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) formed multiple top with $85.03 target or 5.00% above today’s $80.98 share price. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has $29.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.38 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF

Mutualfirst Financial Inc (MFSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 14 decreased and sold their stock positions in Mutualfirst Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 4.09 million shares, up from 4.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mutualfirst Financial Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $87.25’s average target is 7.74% above currents $80.98 stock price. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Tyson Foods, Inc. shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Strategies Lc has 6.84% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.21% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 12,432 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Oppenheimer And Co invested in 122,094 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Citizens Bankshares Trust has 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 123,979 were reported by Decatur Management. Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.31% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 880,500 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us holds 0.72% or 963,032 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 314,643 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont invested in 101 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3,084 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.05% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 2.44 million shares. Boston Prtn reported 3.05M shares.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. for 715,773 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 262,894 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.69% invested in the company for 549,995 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,799 shares.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $277.32 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.