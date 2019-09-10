Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Meat Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tyson Foods Inc. has 90.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.00% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tyson Foods Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 0.68% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Tyson Foods Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods Inc. 0.00% 15.90% 6.70% Industry Average 5.23% 15.00% 8.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Tyson Foods Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods Inc. N/A 77 14.79 Industry Average 539.67M 10.32B 26.92

Tyson Foods Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.67

Tyson Foods Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. As a group, Meat Products companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. With higher probable upside potential for Tyson Foods Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Tyson Foods Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tyson Foods Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyson Foods Inc. -1.9% -1.8% 6.28% 27.9% 35.39% 48.88% Industry Average 1.44% 8.63% 13.53% 31.51% 62.73% 60.46%

For the past year Tyson Foods Inc. has weaker performance than Tyson Foods Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Tyson Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Tyson Foods Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. Tyson Foods Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyson Foods Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Tyson Foods Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tyson Foods Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tyson Foods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Tyson Foods Inc.’s competitors beat Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats. It also supplies poultry breeding stock; sells allied products, such as hide and meats; and manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, pizza crusts and toppings, flour and corn tortilla products, desserts, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats. Tyson Foods, Inc. offers its products primarily under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Van's, Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, Wright, Aidells, State Fair, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. Tyson Foods, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.