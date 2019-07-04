Tyson Foods Cl ‘A’ (TSN) Share Value Rose While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Boosted Its Stake; As Cree (CREE) Shares Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Upped Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Cl ‘A’ (TSN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 17,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,306 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.16 million, up from 406,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Cl ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 1.72M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 186,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, up from 488,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.68 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 16,422 shares to 268,131 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Neteaseinc.(Adr) (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 10,774 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited reported 318,275 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp holds 0.03% or 256,189 shares. Barclays Plc has 0.03% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gam Hldg Ag owns 38,231 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co reported 13,964 shares. Franklin Resources has 79,966 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 5,222 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jump Trading owns 5,400 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Llc owns 61,588 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 78,179 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advsr has 0.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 241,012 shares to 271,729 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 43,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,874 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.