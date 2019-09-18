Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Holder Goodman Financial Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; North American Management Has Raised Holding in Corning (GLW) as Share Value Declined

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 10,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 154,385 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, up from 143,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 28.16M shares traded or 382.10% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 4,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17 million, down from 106,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 3.25 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,262 shares to 74,441 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,244 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corporation holds 0.05% or 598,223 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 3.81 million shares in its portfolio. Patten Gp Incorporated has 0.64% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 45,790 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.45% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Advisor Partners Ltd Co holds 23,484 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 61,900 shares. Counselors stated it has 0.3% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.11% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 24.38 million shares. Moreover, Security Natl Co has 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 200 shares. Peak Asset Lc reported 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sun Life Financial owns 635 shares.

