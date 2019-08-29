Tyson Foods (Call) (TSN) Holding Lifted by Capital Fund Management Sa; Awm Investment Company Has Lifted Liqtech International (LIQT) Position by $1.34 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (Call) (TSN) by 140.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 27,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.55. About 232,170 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 32,435 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER

More notable recent LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LiqTech International, Inc. Pre-Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue and Profitability, Growing Order Backlog, and Intent to List on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Hot Altcoins Set to Gain in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 26, 2019 : M, NOK, GE, NIO, ZYNE, ACB, SQQQ, ETSY, CIFS, SAN, AMD, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LiqTech to acquire Danish plastics manufacturer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 157,524 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Vanguard Inc owns 914,092 shares. Millennium Lc reported 83,940 shares. Bell Natl Bank reported 10,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 134,909 are owned by Northern Trust. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 134,618 shares. 1.95M are held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Com. Two Sigma Securities invested 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Charles Schwab invested in 21,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Awm Com, a New York-based fund reported 5.31M shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 46,336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1492 Capital Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 229,116 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 2.42M shares. 777,022 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Lc. Selz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 259,000 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biofrontera Ag (Germany) by 2.16 million shares to 7.43M shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 322,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,460 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodman Finance, Texas-based fund reported 106,127 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 3.99M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 8,615 were reported by Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 1.02% or 41,157 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Polaris Management reported 648,320 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 314,643 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 181,084 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.4% or 72,682 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement owns 7,876 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Management owns 18,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 43,487 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 0.08% or 198,037 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 9,941 shares to 3,611 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 38,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,146 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US, Europe and Asia Deep in the Red on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slump as China Hits Back at U.S. on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson Foods recall involves rubber contamination – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pork producers win dismissal of price-fixing suit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.