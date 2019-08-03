Tyson Foods A (TSN) Stake Maintained by Ngam Advisors Lp; As Standard Motor Products (SMP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Upped Position

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc A (TSN) by 32.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 8,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 34,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 26,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 2.95 million shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 39,810 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $37.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,681 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck And Co (NYSE:MRK) by 63,173 shares to 844,639 shares, valued at $70.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,936 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

