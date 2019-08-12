Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.39. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.