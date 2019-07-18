Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 10.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -59.35% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.