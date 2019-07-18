Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|6.63
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.5%
|-109.1%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 10.86% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-3.23%
|-8.54%
|-52.83%
|-25.74%
|-49.15%
|-59.35%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -59.35% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
