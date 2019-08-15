Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tyme Technologies Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 28.3%. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.