Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tyme Technologies Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Risk and Volatility
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tyme Technologies Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 28.3%. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
