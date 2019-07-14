Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Risk & Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.05. Oragenics Inc. has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.8 and its Quick Ratio is 18.8. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.