Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 2.5%. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.