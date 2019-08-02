Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.33 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 5.5%. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.