Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 57.98 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $16.2, which is potential 71.43% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 94.9%. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.