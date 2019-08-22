Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

This is a contrast between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.