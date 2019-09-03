Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

As Biotechnology companies, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.21 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.39 beta indicates that Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 23.1%. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.