Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

We will be comparing the differences between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.